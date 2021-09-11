Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.19 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $615.05 or 0.01344088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $26.19 million and $132,258.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00068116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00182672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.53 or 1.00316431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.71 or 0.07130097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00869983 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 42,574 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

