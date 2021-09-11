Mist Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Mist has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $942,835.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

