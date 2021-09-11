Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Up 4.4%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) shares shot up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.60. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

About Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

