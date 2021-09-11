Mochi Market (MOMA) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Mochi Market coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mochi Market has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $183,958.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mochi Market has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mochi Market

Mochi Market (CRYPTO:MOMA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,272 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Mochi Market Coin Trading

