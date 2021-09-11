Modefi Price Tops $1.09 on Major Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and $112,263.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00059290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,649,869 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

