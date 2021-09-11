Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

