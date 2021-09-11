MonaCoin Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $98.58 million and $1.49 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,576.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.81 or 0.07218213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00399058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.96 or 0.01401946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00125517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.60 or 0.00560815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.13 or 0.00511503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00338287 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

