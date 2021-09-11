Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after buying an additional 576,023 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,032. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

