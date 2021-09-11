Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $56.75 on Friday. Mondi has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.
About Mondi
Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.
