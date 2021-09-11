Monero Classic Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $18,843.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00552519 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.