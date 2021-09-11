MonetaryUnit (MUE) 1-Day Volume Tops $8,820.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $8,820.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00138162 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 232,523,010 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.