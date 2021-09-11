MONK Hits Market Capitalization of $614,648.68 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $614,648.68 and approximately $555.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00025562 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008748 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

