MONK (MONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $618,158.40

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $618,158.40 and approximately $1,197.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00024873 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001911 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008739 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

