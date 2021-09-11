MoonRadar (MRF) Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. MoonRadar has a total market cap of $254,733.27 and $9,058.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One MoonRadar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00068116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00131445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00182672 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.53 or 1.00316431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.71 or 0.07130097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.10 or 0.00869983 BTC.

About MoonRadar

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

