Moonriver Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97.26 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $409.90 or 0.00902563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 202.8% against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $614.85 million and $97.26 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00129308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00180865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,387.37 or 0.99938201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.04 or 0.07176055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.17 or 0.00914162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

