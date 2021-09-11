MoonSwap Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.99 million and approximately $136,975.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00404379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.