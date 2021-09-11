More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $128,663.27

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $128,663.27 and approximately $5,876.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00162918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043593 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.