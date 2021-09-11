Morgan Stanley Acquires 176,866 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 401.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Select Energy Services worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Select Energy Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.16 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

