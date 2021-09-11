Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,779 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97.

