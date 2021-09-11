Morgan Stanley Acquires 28,606 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 11,442.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.