Morgan Stanley Acquires New Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.00. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.04.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

