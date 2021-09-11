Morgan Stanley Buys 65,046 Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) by 3,188.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Origin Agritech worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Origin Agritech Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.