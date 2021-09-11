Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $620,000.

PIN opened at $28.86 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

