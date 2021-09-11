Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $792.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,640 shares of company stock worth $2,012,586. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

