Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $32.83 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355 in the last three months. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

