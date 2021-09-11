Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at about $93,315,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,271,000 after buying an additional 1,149,245 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of APi Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,096,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after purchasing an additional 847,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 695,556 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

