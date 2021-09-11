Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 199.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of ReneSola worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 349.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $496.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

