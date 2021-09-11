Morgan Stanley Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.