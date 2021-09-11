Morgan Stanley Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,616,000 after buying an additional 579,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after buying an additional 463,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 165,258 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at $3,478,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,466. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

