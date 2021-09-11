Morgan Stanley Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.0% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. ProShares Ultra Silver has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $64.32.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

