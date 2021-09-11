Morgan Stanley Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Apollo Medical worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMEH. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

