Morgan Stanley Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 94.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,440,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Invacare worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,828,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 174,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invacare in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $225.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

