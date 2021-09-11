Morgan Stanley Has $1.10 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of News by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of News by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.