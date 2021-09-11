Morgan Stanley Has $1.10 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in News were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of News by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of News by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of News by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $26.21.
News Profile
News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.
