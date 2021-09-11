Morgan Stanley Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,031.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.26%. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.