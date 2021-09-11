Morgan Stanley Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Forrester Research worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $137,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $47.50 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $910.48 million, a P/E ratio of 83.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

