Morgan Stanley Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 1,854.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $57.41 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.93.

