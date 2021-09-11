Morgan Stanley Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 148,729 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Danaos worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

DAC stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

