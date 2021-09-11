Morgan Stanley Has $1.14 Million Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,335 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 95.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACBI opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.