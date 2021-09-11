Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.10 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $444.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

