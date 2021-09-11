Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,299,000. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $2,358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.93 per share, for a total transaction of $26,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $321.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

CTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

