Morgan Stanley Invests $1.05 Million in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

In other news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

