Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 63.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 4,200,000.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $4.95 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1.69.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

