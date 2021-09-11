Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Cars.com worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 66.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

CARS stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.02 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

