Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of REX American Resources worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 48.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 40.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $480.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

