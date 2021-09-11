Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,150 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STXB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

STXB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,235 in the last three months. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

