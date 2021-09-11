Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,997 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

GHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

