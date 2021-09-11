Morgan Stanley Purchases 142,424 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 18,097.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.38% of 180 Degree Capital worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 410,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,899.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $28,082.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 45,726 shares of company stock worth $344,795. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TURN stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $8.64.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

