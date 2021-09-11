Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) by 3,521.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Cleveland BioLabs worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBLI. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBLI stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Cytocom, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule immunotherapies. Its product applies to autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases and cancers. The company was founded by Andrei V. Gudkov and Yakov Kogan on June 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.

