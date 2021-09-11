Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 408.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.53% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.04. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

