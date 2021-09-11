Morgan Stanley Sells 12,581 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $524,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

